Man in 60s struck by vehicle in Scarborough, police seeking surveillance footage

Toronto police are seeking the public’s help after a man in his 60s was struck by a vehicle in Scarborough early Friday afternoon.

The incident happened near Lawrence Avenue East and Bellamy Road shortly after 2:00 p.m. Police say a 66-year-old man was struck by a red van while the driver was making a left turn.

When officers arrived, they say the man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Scarborough collision Police are on the scene of a collision near Bellamy Road North and Lawrence Avenue East on Friday, Aug. 22, 2025.

The driver, who police identified as a 61-year-old man remained at the scene.

Police say their Traffic Services department is investigating and asking local residents, businesses or drivers with dash cam footage to contact investigators.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact police at 416-808-1900 or Crime Stoppers.