Man in his 40s stabbed near Church and Wellesley

Toronto police investigating the scene of a stabbing on Friday August 22, 2025 (CP24 photo).

Toronto police are investigating after they say a man in his 40s was stabbed late Friday night.

Officials say the incident happened just before midnight in the area of Church and Wellesley.

TPS A police car is seen parked near Church and Wellesley area on Friday August 23, 2025 (CP24 photo).

They located the victim with a stab wound and confirm he was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect, who police describe as a man between 25-30 years old was last seen wearing dark clothing, running with a bag on Dundonald Street toward Yonge Street.