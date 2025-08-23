Man in his 40s stabbed near Church and Wellesley

Toronto police are investigating after they say a man in his 40s was stabbed late Friday night.
Officials say the incident happened just before midnight in the area of Church and Wellesley.
They located the victim with a stab wound and confirm he was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The suspect, who police describe as a man between 25-30 years old was last seen wearing dark clothing, running with a bag on Dundonald Street toward Yonge Street.
