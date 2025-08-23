Police investigating after gunfire damages 2 restaurants in Scarborough

Toronto police on scene of a shooting incident on Saturday August 23, 2025 (CP24 photo).

Toronto police say two restaurants have been damaged after gunfire erupted in Scarborough early Saturday morning.

In a post to social media, officials say they the incident happened at around 3 a.m. in the area of Eglinton Avenue East and Sinnott Road.

TPS Toronto police investigating the scene of a shooting at a Scarborough restaurant on Saturday August 23, 2025 (CP24 photo).

When officers arrived, they confirmed a firearm had been discharged. Police say no injuries were reported.

There is no word on any suspects at this time but an investigation remains ongoing.

TPS Shattered glass at the scene of a shooting in Scarborough on Saturday August 23, 2025 (CP24 photo).

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-4100.