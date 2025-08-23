Police investigating after gunfire damages 2 restaurants in Scarborough

Toronto police say two restaurants have been damaged after gunfire erupted in Scarborough early Saturday morning.
In a post to social media, officials say they the incident happened at around 3 a.m. in the area of Eglinton Avenue East and Sinnott Road.
When officers arrived, they confirmed a firearm had been discharged. Police say no injuries were reported.
There is no word on any suspects at this time but an investigation remains ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-4100.
Firearm Discharge— Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) August 23, 2025
Eglinton Ave E & Sinott Rd
3:01am
-reports of a shooting
-police o/s
-confirmed firearm discharge
-no injuries, damage to two restaurants
-ongoing investigation
-anyone w/info call 416-808-4100#GO1768506
^av