Toronto police charge rideshare driver with sexual assault

A Toronto Police Service logo patch is shown in Toronto on September 5, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby

A rideshare driver has been charged after allegedly sexually assaulting a passenger on the way home in midtown Toronto earlier this month.

Toronto police said the victim and their friend hired the suspect through a rideshare platform sometime after midnight on Aug. 9.

After dropping the friend, the suspect offered to drive the victim home for free, police said.

The suspect allegedly sexually assaulted the victim during the ride home.

In a news release on Saturday, police announced that they arrested the suspect, 28-year-old Nishu Bansal of Brampton, on Aug. 23. He was charged with sexual assault.

Police said they are concerned there may be additional victims.

They are being asked to contact the investigators at 416-808-5300 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).