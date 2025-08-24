3 in hospital, 4 arrested following shooting at Caledon residence

OPP cruisers are on the scene of a shooting at a residence in Caledon on Saturday, Aug. 23, 2025. (OPP handout)

Four people have been arrested following a shooting in Caledon that left three people injured early Saturday morning.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said they received reports of gunshots at a residence on Finnerty Side Road, south of Highway 9, around 5:15 a.m.

“Several specialized units were deployed to the area, including the OPP Canine Unit, Emergency Response Team and the Tactics and Rescue Unit,” police said, adding that their Aviation Services and crisis negotiators were also actively engaged.

A shelter-in-place advisory was temporarily issued as OPP responded to the shooting.

Shortly after, officers located three people with gunshot wounds, all of whom were later taken to the hospital. Police said one sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries, while the other suffered minor injuries.

Meanwhile, four people were taken into custody, police said. They believe an unknown number of suspects remain at large.

No suspect information has been released, and police are urging the public to be vigilant and report any suspicious activity.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting are not immediately clear.

“Residents of the area should expect to continue to see an increased police presence,” police said.