Man hospitalized after early morning shooting in Scarborough

Toronto police say a man is in hospital following a shooting in Scarborough early Sunday morning
In a post to social media, officers say the incident happened near Old Finch Avenue and Harvest Moon Drive at around 3:49 a.m.
When they arrived police say they located a man in his 30s suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
There is no word on any suspect description.
An investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-4200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.
