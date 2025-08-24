Man hospitalized after early morning shooting in Scarborough

A Toronto police officer's uniform is seen during a press conference in Toronto on Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston

Toronto police say a man is in hospital following a shooting in Scarborough early Sunday morning

In a post to social media, officers say the incident happened near Old Finch Avenue and Harvest Moon Drive at around 3:49 a.m.

When they arrived police say they located a man in his 30s suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

There is no word on any suspect description.

An investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-4200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.