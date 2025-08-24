Man in his 40s seriously injured after stabbing in North York

Toronto police are investigating after a man was seriously injured in a North York stabbing early Sunday morning.
Officials say officers were called to the area of Arrow Road & Pemican Court for reports of three men fighting at around 2:50 a.m.
When they arrived, police say a man in his 40s was found with a stab wound and transported to hospital with serious injuries.
As a result of the incident, police say they are searching for two suspects. One is described as a man in his 30s, about five-foot-eight, wearing a black hoodie. The other is described as a man in his 30s, about six-feet, wearing all black clothing.
Stabbing:— Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) August 24, 2025
Arrow Rd & Pemican Ct
2:50am
-reports of 3 men fighting
-1 man was stabbed
-police o/s
-man in his 40's transported to hospital w/a serious stab wound
Suspects:
-M/Brown, 30's, 5'8" wearing a black hoodie
-M/Black, 30's, 6'0, wearing all black clothing#GO1775418
^av