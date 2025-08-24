Man in his 40s seriously injured after stabbing in North York

Toronto police are investigating after a man was seriously injured in a North York stabbing early Sunday morning.

Officials say officers were called to the area of Arrow Road & Pemican Court for reports of three men fighting at around 2:50 a.m.

When they arrived, police say a man in his 40s was found with a stab wound and transported to hospital with serious injuries.

As a result of the incident, police say they are searching for two suspects. One is described as a man in his 30s, about five-foot-eight, wearing a black hoodie. The other is described as a man in his 30s, about six-feet, wearing all black clothing.