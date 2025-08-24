Stretch of Bathurst Street reopens after vehicle slammed into pole: police

The Toronto Police Services emblem is photographed during a press conference at TPS headquarters, in Toronto on Tuesday, May 17, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov

A stretch of Bathurst Street in Toronto’s north end has reopened after Toronto police say a vehicle struck a pole early Sunday morning.

Officials say officers responded to the area of Bathurst Street and Tichester Road just after 6:00 a.m. and found the pole “split in half.”

No injuries were reported.

Bathurst Street was previously closed between Claxton Boulevard and Tichester Road while crews worked to clear the scene.

Police reopened the road just before 8:00 a.m.