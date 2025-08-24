Suspect wanted in Yonge and Dundas assault that left 1 person injured

The man wanted in an assault investigation is seen in this Toronto police photo.

Toronto police are searching for a man wanted in a downtown assault in June that left one person injured.

Police said a call came in around 5 p.m. on June 12 for an assault at Yonge Street and Dundas Street West.

Two people got into a verbal dispute, which ended in one allegedly assaulting the other.

Police said the victim was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries while the suspect fled the area.

More than two months later, on Saturday, police released an image of the suspect, who is described as between 25 and 35 years old, five-foot-11 to six-foot-one with a medium build.

He was last seen wearing a white skirt, black shorts and black shoes.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 416-808-5200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).