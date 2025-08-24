Toronto man with lifetime firearms ban arrested following Brampton traffic stop where loaded gun and drugs allegedly recovered: police

Peel Regional Police said they found a loaded gun and a quantity of suspected drugs in a vehicle following an Aug. 15 traffic stop in Brampton. (PRP photo)

A Toronto man with a lifetime ban on possessing firearms is facing several charges following a traffic stop in Brampton.

Peel Regional Police said on Aug. 15 officers from 22 Division pulled over a vehicle near Williams Parkway and Kennedy Road.

They say during a subsequent investigation, police found a loaded gun and a quantity of suspected drugs in the vehicle.

As a result, Ricardo Dawson, 32, of Toronto, was arrested and charged with several firearms and controlled substances offences.

Investigators noed that the accused is subject to a lifetime firearms prohibition following a previous conviction for possessing an illegal firearm.

Dawson was held in custody pending a bail hearing and attended court in Brampton, they said.

Ontario Court of Justice in Brampton.

Anyone with further information about this matter is asked to contact the 22 Division Criminal Investigation Bureau at (905) 453-3311, ext. 2233, or Crime Stoppers anonymously.