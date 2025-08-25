Oasis marks Toronto return amid sudden downpour

Liam and Noel Gallagher will play their second show at Rogers Stadium tonight as their North American tour kicks off.

TORONTO — When Oasis fans said they wanted to be soaked in nostalgia, this isn’t exactly what they had in mind.

But even a sudden downpour on Sunday couldn’t dampen the spirits of an estimated 50,000 concertgoers who travelled from around the world to witness a musical reunion many thought would never happen.

Long-estranged brothers Liam and Noel Gallagher kicked off the North American leg of their Oasis Live ’25 Tour at Toronto’s Rogers Stadium, walking out hand-in-hand and seemingly on good terms.

It was the first of two near sold-out nights in the city and the only Canadian dates on the Oasis reunion tour.

Offering little chit-chat, the band opened the show appropriately with “Hello” and passed through many other mid-1990s favourites, including “Supersonic,” “Champagne Supernova,” and “Wonderwall.”

They mostly stuck to the script with a set list of 23 songs they have been playing since Oasis ended their 16-year hiatus in early July.

But when the skies opened up halfway through the night, the proceedings became less predictable. It started with a trickle during “Stand by Me,” which quickly grew into a stronger rainfall. The brothers reacted as people ran for cover.

“It’s only a bit of rain, man,” Liam told the crowd, pulling up his jacket hood.

“We’re from Manchester.”

The show continued, and most fans stuck around, despite the chilly showers and gusts of wind. Some fashioned rain hats out of the plastic bags carrying their Oasis merchandise, while others ducked into the stairwells of the venue, hoping to stay dry.

Eventually, almost everyone was drenched, and the crowd went back to singing along in their sopping clothes.

Through it all, the Gallagher brothers kept their trademark grouchiness intact.

As Liam paused the show to collect some towels, he goaded Ticketmaster for not anticipating the rain and supplying a carpet for the wet stage. They later poked fun at Toronto for being a supposedly hot climate in the summer.

“Don’t you just love it? A little bit of chaos when the weather comes,” he grumbled.

“All that sunshine. Not good for ya.”

Before the downpour, fans flowed into Rogers Stadium, the newly opened outdoor venue that recently hosted shows by Coldplay, Blackpink and Stray Kids. Many paused for selfies at a wall-sized image of the Gallagher brothers and their band’s famous logo.

Up until the opening notes, some wondered if the rivalry between famously feuding brothers might get the best of them.

Benny Corrigan, who immigrated to Canada from Ireland about a decade ago, said the reality of having them back together was still sinking in, even as he prepared to find his seat.

“I’ve been a lifelong fan, and never ever in my wildest dreams thought this would come together,” he said.

“It seems a little bit like Christmas for us.”

Stephen Davies and his wife Joanne felt similarly when they treated themselves to an extended Oasis overseas experience after failing to secure seats closer to home on the United Kingdom and Ireland leg of the tour.

Flying to Canada, they originally planned to attend the second Toronto show on Monday, until they came across a pair of Sunday tickets for $700 and decided to go both nights instead.

Their calendar also includes the Chicago show on Thursday, which will bring their lifetime tally to more than 10 of the band’s concerts.

“They’re a proper rock band,” Stephen Davies reasoned of their loyalty.

“They’re real,” added Joanne.

Similar feelings were shared as Oasis played “Rock ‘n’ Roll Star” late in the show through some of the heaviest rain. One woman turned to her companion as they watched under cover.

“What a memory,” she said. “This will last forever.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 24, 2025.

David Friend, The Canadian Press