One person in hospital after Downsview stabbing

One person has been taken to hospital after a stabbing in the Downsview area.
Toronto police say officers were called to the area of Wilson Avenue and Ancaster Road, west of Dufferin Street, around 8:40 a.m. for reports that a person had been found with injuries.
One victim was subsequently transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.
Another person has been taken into custody in connection with the incident.
People are being advised to use alternate routes as there is a heavy police presence in the area while officers investigate the stabbing.