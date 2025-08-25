Toronto police launch e-scooter, e-bike safety enforcement blitz

A food delivery courier rides an e-bike in Toronto on Wednesday, January 3, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

Toronto police say e-scooters and e-bikes will be the focus of a new weeks-long safety enforcement campaign on city streets.

The campaign, which begins today and runs until Sept. 13, will focus on “education and enforcement” of micromobility vehicles on local, collector, and arterial roads, as well as bike lanes, sidewalks, and crosswalks.

“As more and more people operate these vehicles, education and enforcing the law is more important than ever, especially as the back-to-school season begins,” Toronto police said in a news release issued Monday.

“Officers will also concentrate on traditional school zone safety, paying close attention to drivers who choose to speed; drive aggressively, distracted or impaired; and park or drive within cycle lanes.”

Micromobility vehicles include bicycles, electric bikes, e-mopeds, and e-scooters.

The blitz comes in response to a recommendation by Toronto city council to “enhance public awareness” of safety-related issues involving these vehicles, “including illegal sidewalk riding, wrong way riding in cycle tracks, illegal e-moped use in cycle tracks, and illegal parking in bike lanes.”

“Officers will educate members of the public and enforce the Highway Traffic Act and City of Toronto by-laws on all micromobility vehicles for this campaign,” the news release continued.