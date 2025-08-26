‘A taste of autumn’: Cool conditions in Toronto, but warmer temps ahead

Trains commute as the city skyline is seen in Toronto, Canada, Friday, June 2025. (AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili)

Summer’s end is still weeks away, but the temperature in Toronto on Tuesday is feeling more like fall.

“A taste of autumn is in the air as temperatures have pulled back and fresh, dry winds are blowing overhead,” CP24 Meteorologist Bill Coulter said.

Tuesday’s forecast is calling for a high of 21 C amid clouds and breezy conditions, with a chance of afternoon showers. The normal high for this time of year is 24 C.

“Clouds will thicken through the midday and we’re expecting showers this afternoon. They’ll wind down this evening,” Coulter said, adding that the low will drop to 12 C tonight.

Slightly warmer conditions are expected Wednesday, with a sun and cloud mix and a high of 23 C, before temperatures return to the lower 20s to end the week.

“Thursday again sees active afternoon weather as a cold front descends on southern Ontario. Afternoon rain and gusty winds will be followed by a chilly air mass for Friday and Saturday,” Coulter said.

Summer-like temperatures will make a comeback on Sunday leading into Labour Day. The mercury will reach 24 C on both days.