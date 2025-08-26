Burlington crash leaves 19-year-old motorcyclist dead: police

A 19-year-old motorcyclist is dead following a crash in Burlington on Monday night.

It happened near Kerns Road and Dundas Street at around 8:50 p.m.

Police said the initial investigation indicates that an eastbound Honda motorcycle collided with a westbound Ford SUV.

“The SUV was attempting to turn left onto Kerns Road when the collision occurred,” police said.

“Two other vehicles were damaged at the intersection by the collision between the motorcycle and SUV.”

The driver of the motorcycle, a 19-year-old man from Waterdown, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the SUV, a 56-year-old Milton man, was not injured.

Halton Regional Police say the collision reconstruction unit has taken over the investigation.