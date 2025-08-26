Celebrity chef Bobby Flay bringing burger chain to Canada with Toronto serving as flagship location

Celebrity Chef restaurateur, and reality television personality Bobby Flay cut the ribbon on his newest Bobby's Burgers location at Harrah's Atlantic City on Friday August 12, 2022

Celebrity chef Bobby Flay is making his first foray into the Canadian culinary scene—and he’s kicking things off in Toronto.

In a release on Tuesday, the famed chef announced he would be expanding his fast-casual chain, Bobby’s Burgers, into Canada.

Flay will spread 65 locations across the country in a multi-year development agreement with Falcon Capital Group (FCG).

“Expanding into Canada and becoming an international brand is a major milestone,” said Flay in the release.

“The Falcon Capital Group brings proven expertise in brand development and retail franchising that makes them the ideal partners to bring our signature handcrafted burgers, fries and milkshakes to a new audience.”

The chain’s first location will be located in Toronto, but no date has been given for when it will open.

FCG is “actively engaged” in real estate tours throughout the Greater Toronto Area for locations, according to the release.

Bobby's Burgers

Bobby’s Burgers opened in 2021 and is a rebrand of Flay’s longest-standing restaurant, Bobby’s Burger Palace.

There are currently nine locations in the U.S., making the expansion of 65 Canadian restaurants significant.

The fast-casual chain serves burgers, chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, and breakfast options.