Is this your motorcycle? Hamilton police looking for owners of these stolen items

A recovered stolen motorcycle seen in this undated photo. (Hamilton police handout)

Hamilton police are looking for the owners of several stolen items, including a motorcycle, which have been recovered from a locker unit.

Police said they executed a search warrant at a storage locker room in central Hamilton in connection with a break-and-enter investigation.

Officers recovered several items as a result. In addition to the motorcycle, they also found a watch, speakers and bicycle.

Hamilton police A watch and a bike recovered from a central Hamilton storage locker. (Hamilton police handout)

Meanwhile, police have arrested 36-year-old Adrian Debbaros and charged him with committing break and enter, possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000, possession of burglary tools and failure to comply with probation.

Police say owners of the items will have a scheduled time to attend with proof of ownership to reclaim them.

They are being asked to contact Det. Const. Mike Suffoletta at 905-546-8936.