Pedestrian in hospital after being struck by driver in north Scarborough

Police tape shown in Toronto on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Arlyn McAdorey

A pedestrian is in the hospital after being struck by the driver of a vehicle in north Scarborough on Monday night.

The collision happened in the Agincourt neighbourhood, near Finch Avenue East and Midland Avenue.

Toronto police said they were called to that area at 9:11 p.m. for reports of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle.

They later said that say the victim was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening.

The driver remained on scene.

Motorists should expect delays in the vicinity as police investigate.