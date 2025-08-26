‘We are concerned for his safety’: Toronto police searching for missing 75-year-old man

Toronto police are appealing for the public to help locate a 75-year-old man with Alzheimer’s who has been missing since Saturday.

Police said Edward was last seen on Aug. 23 at 3 p.m. in the area of Victoria Park Avenue and Lawrence Avenue East.

“Edward suffers from Alzheimer’s, leading to periods of short-term memory loss, and we are concerned for his safety,” said Duty Insp. Errol Watson during a news conference on Tuesday night.

He added that Edward is taking medications for various medical conditions. Watson said the 75-year-old is also hearing impaired but was not wearing his hearing aid when he went missing.

He is described as five-foot-five, weighing 165 pounds with a medium build, short grey hair, a grey beard and blue eyes.

Edward Edward seen in this undated photo has been missing since Aug. 23, 2025. (Toronto police handout)

Edward was last seen wearing a navy blue baseball hat with “SDL” in yellow writing, a dark grey golf shirt, black shorts and black running shoes.

Watson said Edward is known to walk a great deal and frequents the areas of Lebovic Avenue and Eglinton Avenue East as well as Pharmacy Avenue and Ashtonbee Road.

“We are asking residents in the area to please check your security cameras, backyards, sheds, stairwells or any secluded areas where Edward may have sought shelter,” Watson said.

“Just go outside, take a peek. Check the shed, check the backyard. You might find this individual, Edward. It’s really, really important.”

Watson said police have been in constant communication with family, with whom Edward lives.

“We are continuing to use all measures possible to be able to find Edward,” he said, noting that the 75-year-old has gone missing before.

Police are asking anyone who may have seen Edward to contact them at 416-808-4100 or call 911.