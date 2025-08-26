Search continues for missing 75-year-old man last seen in Scarborough

Edward, 75, has been missing since Aug. 23, 2025. (Toronto police handout)

Toronto police are still searching for a 75-year-old man who went missing in Scarborough over the weekend.

Police said Edward was last seen on Aug. 23 at 12:26 p.m. in the Pharmacy Avenue and Eglinton Avenue East area.

He is described as five-foot-five, weighing 165 pounds with a medium build, short grey hair, a grey beard and blue eyes.

Edward was last seen wearing a navy blue baseball hat with “SDL” in yellow writing, a dark grey golf shirt, black shorts and black running shoes.

Police said they are concerned for his safety.

They are asking anyone who may have seen Edward and knows his whereabouts to call 416-808-4100 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).