Toronto police resume search for missing Jet Ski operator near Bluffer’s Park

Toronto police will resume their search Tuesday for a missing Jet Ski rider who fell into the water near Bluffer’s Park in Scarborough on Sunday night.

The missing man, who is believed to be in his 20s, fell into the water at around 9:15 p.m. and did not resurface.

Police said the man was operating a Jet Ski with a female passenger when a big wave knocked them off the vehicle.

Duty Insp. Lhawang Jongdong told reporters that the man had given his life jacket to the woman and neither occupant of the Jet Ski could swim.

The woman was rescued by another Jet Ski operator in the area but the man she was riding with was not located.

Toronto police said efforts to recover the man will resume on Tuesday morning.