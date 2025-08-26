Toronto police warn of phone fraud scammers targeting the Chinese community

Man talks on the phone at the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre. February 25, 2025 (Eric Taschner/CTV Northern Ontario)

Members of the public, especially those belonging to Toronto’s Chinese community, are reminded be vigilant following a recent rise in reports of scammers using spoof Toronto police phone numbers.

Police say would-be victims are receiving phone calls from numbers that appear to come from a Toronto Police Service like 416-808-3200.

Investigators say the caller claims to be a Toronto police officer and provides some personal information about the intended victim in an attempt to obtain more private info like banking details.

“These scammers may say your identity has been stolen, demand payment in Bitcoin, or claim you’re wanted by police,” Const. Sinderela Chung said in a video posted on social media.

“Some even target the Chinese community with fake video calls involving fake Chinese police.”

Toronto police are reminding people that they’ll never contact you by telephone, nor make any demands for payment of any kind.

They’re urging anyone who receives a suspicious phone call to hand up and call the police.

To prevent fraud, the public is reminded to not provide any personal information or banking details to anyone over the telephone or any copies of your passport or other identification,

People should also not transfer funds overseas, including cryptocurrency, in response to demands made over the telephone.

Anyone who has provided personal information or banking details to a possible scammer is being advised to contact a credit agency, TransUnion Canada, and/or Equifax, and have your accounts monitored.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact Toronto police at 416-808-2300 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.