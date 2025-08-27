17-year-old charged after firearm seized at residence near Cabbagetown: police

Toronto police say a 17-year-old has been charged after officers seized a firearm earlier this week near Cabbagetown.

In a news release, police say members of the Integrated Gun and Gang Task Force executed a search warrant at a residence in the Wellesley Street East and Sherbourne Street area at around 7:30 a.m.

When officers arrived, they say a Glock semi-automatic handgun along with ammunition was seized.

As a result of the investigation, a youth, who cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, was charged with possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm, possession of a prohibited device and two counts of possession of a firearm, among other charges.

Police say the accused appeared in court later the same morning following the arrest.

Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators at 416-808-2510 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).