2 teens arrested after 14-year-old shot, assaulted in Scarborough: police

Police tape surrounds the intersection of Lawrence and Warden following a shooting on Wednesday, Aug. 6, 2025. (CP24)

Toronto police say two teens are in custody after a 14-year-old boy was wounded in a daylight shooting in Scarborough earlier this month.

According to police, at around 3:50 p.m. on Aug. 6, police were called to the area of Lawrence Avenue East and Warden Avenue for a report of gunshots.

Police allege that a 14-year-old boarded a TTC bus, where he was involved in an altercation with two males.

The three teens exited the bus, police said, and one of the suspects brandished a firearm before discharging several rounds toward the 14-year-old.

The victim, police said, sustained a gunshot wound to the leg and attempted to flee the area but was followed by the two suspects.

The victim was physically assaulted by the suspects before they fled the area, police said.

The 14-year-old boy suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment.

Police said an investigation was launched by the gun and gang task force and on Tuesday, two teens, ages 15 and 16, were arrested in the area of Victoria Park Avenue and Finch Avenue East.

Neither suspect can be identified as per the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

The 15-year-old was charged with a number of offences, including discharging a firearm with intent and aggravated assault.

The 16-year-old has been charged with assault and failing to comply with a Youth Criminal Justice Act Sentence.