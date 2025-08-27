Meet Blue and Jay: Toronto Zoo’s Highland cows named after city’s baseball team

The Toronto Blue Jays have two new unofficial mascots: Two Scottish Highland cows named Blue and Jay.

On Wednesday, the Toronto Zoo unveiled the names of its two new Scottish Highland cows: Blue and Jay.

highland cows The nine-month-old brothers, seen in this handout photo, are Scottish Highland cattle who were born and raised at a local Ontario farm before moving to the zoo in July. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Handout - Toronto Zoo (Mandatory Credit)

“Conservation is a team sport, we need more players and now are hoping that naming these two animals after our beloved Blue Jays provides us with another way to get the community excited about two of our city’s great passions – baseball and conservation,” Toronto Zoo CEO Dolf DeJong said in a news release.

The zoo said the cows’ names are in recognition of the Blue Jays’ winning season and to show support for their probable postseason run.

During the unveiling of their names, the zoo had two Blue Jays jerseys with the cows’ names and the number 25.

Blue and Jay Toronto Blue Jays jerseys with the names of the Toronto Zoo's Highland cows. (Toronto Zoo)

Toronto is currently atop the American League East division with 77 wins and 56 losses entering play on Wednesday.

The team shared their support by reposting the zoo’s name announcement on social media.

The nine-month-old half-brothers sporting long, woolly reddish coats and fringe over their eyes have been on public display since Aug. 15. They were born and raised at a local Ontario farm before being moved to the zoo about a month ago.

The shaggy “coos” are currently housed near the Eurasia Wilds Zoomobile.

“They are both coming out of their shells now, and when their Wildlife Care team enters the habitat they are very curious and excited to see them. Sometimes they will even get a case of the ‘zoomies’ and run after the wheelbarrow while they are cleaning,” the zoo said.

It added that once fully acclimated, Blue—the larger “shy” blonde cow—and Jay—the smaller “very brave” red-coated brother—will participate in casual encounters as part of its ambassador animal walking program.

According to the zoo, Highland cows are the oldest registered cattle breeds in the world and considered as “hardy animals well-adapted to harsh climates.”

With files from The Canadian Press