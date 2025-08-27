Suspect arrested in connection with an unprovoked assault on a TTC bus

A Toronto Police emblem is shown in Toronto. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston

Toronto police have made an arrest in connection with an unprovoked assault on a TTC bus last week in which one person was seriously injured.

On the evening of Aug. 20, police responded to reports of an aggravated assault in the area of Weston Road and Church Street.

Police said the victim was aboard a TTC bus when an unknown male suspect approached them. The suspect allegedly attacked the victim and repeatedly assaulted them.

The suspect fled the area after seriously injuring the victim, police said in a media release.

Vincent Robinson, 18, of Toronto, was arrested and charged with one count of assault cause bodily harm on Wednesday.

The charge has not been tested in court.

Robinson is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 27, police said.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.