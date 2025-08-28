Alleged home intruder was armed with crossbow, court documents reveal

The man who allegedly broke into a Lindsay, Ont., home earlier this month was armed with a crossbow, court documents show.

Police previously said Michael Kyle Breen broke into Jeremy McDonald’s residence on the morning of Aug. 18. The incident has sparked debates about self defence and use of force after McDonald was charged with aggravated assault and assault with a weapon after an altercation took place inside his apartment.

Breen was charged with possession of a weapon, breaking and entering, as well as theft. He was airlifted to a Toronto hospital following the incident with serious injuries.

This is a developing story. More details to come.

With files from CTV’s Heather Wright