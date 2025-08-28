Blue Jays, Twins observe moment of silence for victims of mass shooting at Minneapolis church

Minnesota Twins players stand for a moment of silence to honour the victims of a shooting at Annunciation Catholic School in Minneapolis prior to MLB baseball action against the Toronto Blue Jays in Toronto on Wednesday, August 27, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

The Toronto Blue Jays remembered the victims of a mass shooting at a Catholic school in south Minneapolis before their game against the Minnesota Twins on Wednesday night.

Players and staff of both teams as well as fans at the Rogers Centre observed a moment of silence as “Annunciation Church” was displayed on the jumbotron.

A suspect armed with three guns fired through the stained-glass window of that church on Wednesday morning as parish school students were celebrating mass. Officials said two children, aged 8 and 10, were killed and 17 others were injured.

FBI Director Kash Patel said his agency was investigating the attack as an “act of domestic terrorism and hate crime targeting Catholics.”

“Thank you, @bluejays,” the Twins said in a social media post.

Thank you, @BlueJays 💙



This is bigger than baseball pic.twitter.com/bI8U43Fe68 — Minnesota Twins (@Twins) August 27, 2025

Earlier the team said in a statement that it was “heartbroken” by the “tragic and senseless” mass shooting.

“The taking of innocent lives in a place of learning and worship is incomprehensible. Our deepest sympathies and prayers are with the victims, their families and all who have been affected,” the Twins said.

“Alongside our community, we mourn this tragedy and yearn for a future where such violence no longer shatters lives.

With files from Reuters