Car flips over after 2-vehicle crash in Scarborough, driver flees scene: Toronto police

Toronto police say a driver fled the scene of a two-car crash in Scarborough overnight that knocked over a hydro pole and left one car on its roof.

At approximately 2 a.m., officers were called to the area of Kennedy Road and Sheppard Avenue for a collision.

Police tell CP24 that two cars collided at that time and one vehicle went into a hydro pole. Images from the scene show that the pole was damaged and one vehicle rolled onto its roof following the crash.

One driver did not remain at the scene, they said.

No serious injuries were reported and police say Toronto Hydro has since repaired the damaged utility post.