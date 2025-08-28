Man charged with attempted murder after 2 pedestrians struck in North York: police

Police say a 33-year-old man from Markham is facing an attempted murder charge after two pedestrians were struck in North York on Wednesday Aug. 27.

A 33-year-old man is facing an attempted murder charge after two pedestrians were struck by a vehicle and injured in a North York parking lot Wednesday night, police say.

Officers were called to the area of Don Mills Road and Gateway Boulevard in Flemingdon Park for reports of a collision at approximately 10:20 p.m.

When emergency crews arrived, police told CP24 they found one person with serious injuries, who was later transported to a trauma centre. A second person sustained minor injuries.

Police tell CP24 that the victims are a 50 and 28-year-old man.

The driver, who is from Markham, was arrested at the scene. He’s been charged with attempted murder, assault with a weapon and several other undisclosed offences.

The name of the suspect hasn’t been released, but police said he is due in court later today.

Police haven’t said what transpired before the collision took place.