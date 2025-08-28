Ex-NFL player wanted in Durham Region arrested in Georgia fraud probe

Darryl Frank Skrine is wanted by police after failing to attend court and his GPS monitor went offline. (Durham Regional Police)

A retired NFL player wanted by Durham Regional Police is facing charges in connection with what police in Roswell, Ga. are calling an “extensive” fraud scheme that targeted several women through online dating platforms.

On Wednesday, the Roswell Police Department (RPD) said that investigators have been looking into the alleged scheme since July, after a victim reported being financially exploited by Darryl “Buster” Skrine.

Skrine was first drafted into the NFL by the Cleveland Browns in 2011, and would play for the New York Jets, the Chicago Bears, the San Francisco 49ers and the Tennessee Titans throughout his career.

Investigators say once Skrine established a relationship with a woman online, he would allegedly devise a “fictious story about his financial troubles” and ask her for money with the promise to repay her “from his NFL annuity.”

RPD allege Skrine would use the women’s money to “support his lavish lifestyle,” paying for Airbnbs, travel and gift cards.

Detectives say they have so far identified three victims in New York, North Carolina and Wisconsin, who face a combined loss of around US$300,000. They believe there may be more victims in the U.S.

Police conducted search warrants at Skrine’s home in Roswell, Ga. on Wednesday, adding he was arrested without incident. Skrine is facing multiple fraud-related charges, including account fraud, identity fraud and financial transaction card fraud.

The charges have not been tested in court.

Skrine is wanted by Durham Regional Police for failing to comply with his release order. He was arrested at Toronto Pearson airport in 2023, and faced charges for allegedly withdrawing more than $100,000 in cash from at least four banks and credit unions across Durham Region from Sept. 2022 and the summer of 2023.

In 2024, when Skrine was out on bail, Durham police say his GPS monitor was disconnected, adding he failed to attend a court appearance in May.

Both were conditions when Skrine was granted bail from a Saskatchewan Correctional Centre the month before. He was transferred to an Ontario Correctional Centre to face additional fraud charges.

Roswell police say Skrine removed his GPS monitoring before fleeing to the U.S.

On Thursday, Durham police say Skrine breached the conditions of his release order, adding they have issued a warrant for his arrest.

“The DRPS is working with the Roswell Police Department to ensure Skrine is held responsible for all charges,” officials wrote in a post on X.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

The Roswell Police Department has arrested Darryl SKRINE, who is also wanted by DRPS for failing to comply with his release order.



In August, 2023, members of the DRPS Financial Crimes Unit concluded an investigation into ongoing fraud incidents involving SKRINE.



SKRINE has… https://t.co/k5cWIn33tq — Durham Regional Police (@DRPS) August 28, 2025

With files from CP24’s Bryann Aguilar