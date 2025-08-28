Here’s when Simons will open at the Toronto Eaton Centre

A rendering of what the Simons store will look like at the Toronto Eaton Centre. (Simons)

Simons is setting up shop at the Toronto Eaton Centre and its doors will open this coming September.

It is the second new store location to open in Toronto, which will be ready to welcome shoppers on the morning of Sept. 18. Simons opened its flagship branch at Yorkdale Shopping Centre earlier this month.

The Eaton Centre location has more than 112,000-square-feet across three floors, boasting a selection of local and international designers, with pieces by Canadian artists revealed on opening day.

“At Simons, serving our customers has always been more than a responsibility—it’s a privilege rooted in care, creativity, and connection," Simons CEO Brenard Leblanc said in a news release on Thursday.

Leblanc says they are looking forward to building relationships with Toronto shoppers at the downtown store, adding that the “iconic location is the perfect place to share our passion for fashion, art, and design.”

This is the 19th Simons to open across Canada, with the Quebec-based retailer serving shoppers with 10 stores in its home province, three in Alberta, one in both British Columbia and Nova Scotia, and four set to open in Ontario.

Leblanc has previously said that Simons entry to Toronto marks a “new chapter” for the 185-year-old retailer, adding it is proof that “slow and steady wins the race.”

Simons is expected to spend a combined $75 million on the Yorkdale and Eaton Centre locations, with Leblanc saying these branches are predicted to yield a 15 per cent rise in yearly sales—a total of $650 million.

The rise of Simons in Ontario comes in the wake of Hudson’s Bay downfall, with the 355-year-old retailer forced to cease all operations. The historic department store filed for creditor protection, pointing to the struggles caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and an unpredictable trade war with the U.S.

This meant the defunct retailer had to abandon its massive downtown Toronto department store, leaving a gaping hole of nearly 700,000-square-foot of prime retail real estate on the corner of Yonge and Queen streets.

While the future of what will take up the designated heritage building at 176 Yonge Street currently remains uncertain, the downtown Toronto Simons store will open up shop at 260 Yonge Street, where Nordstrom was once located.

With files from The Canadian Press