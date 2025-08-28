High-quality counterfeit cash circulating in Simcoe County, police warn

Residents and businesses are being cautioned to scrutinize their cash after a recent investigation revealed high-quality counterfeit $100 bills that have made their way into local circulation.

According to South Simcoe police, a member of the public received three fake $100 bills during a Facebook Marketplace transaction with a woman from Toronto. Police say the individual learned the bills were fake after attempting to deposit them at a bank in Bradford and the bank employee advised they were not legal tender.

Police say the fake bills were sophisticated enough to pass a cursory glance, but on closer inspection, they lacked key security features. The bills were lighter, printed on different paper, and had a slightly different shade of colour. Police say the transparent portion of the bills was inconsistent with real currency and all three bills shared the same serial number.

They urge the public to be vigilant and inspect their cash carefully. To detect counterfeit bills, police say residents can use the feel, look and flip method. Genuine bills should feel smooth to the touch, display holograms, and have raised ink on the shoulders of the large portion. Police also suggest comparing bills with genuine ones to help identify fakes.

The authorities say if you suspect a bill is counterfeit, politely refuse it, ask for another form of payment, and contact the police.