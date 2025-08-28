Large sinkhole in east-end Toronto shuts down intersection

City crews are on scene after a sinkhole developed at an east-end Toronto intersection on Thursday.

A large sinkhole in Toronto’s east end has shut down a busy intersection in the area as crews work around the clock to carry out emergency repairs.

Chopper footage over Coxwell and Cosburn avenues Thursday morning shows that a significant portion of the intersection has caved in and filled with water.

In an email to CTV News Toronto, a spokesperson for the city said the street collapsed due to a watermain break that occurred late Wednesday night.

“The incident led to street flooding, pavement damage and a sinkhole at the intersection. Two basement floods have been reported to the City so far,” the spokesperson said in an email.

Crews could be seen pumping water out of the hole as pylons and “road closed” signs surround the intersection.

The city couldn’t say when the intersection will reopen and TTC bus routes are currently detouring to avoid the sinkhole.

“An estimated timeline for road restoration will be shared once an investigation has been completed. Residents are encouraged to find alternative routes until the road can be restored,” the city said.

The city acknowledged how “disruptive” the situation is for those working and living in the area and thanked them for their patience.