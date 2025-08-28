Man charged after allegedly committing indecent act while watching kids play at Scarborough park

John Paul Vosu, 43, is accused of committing an indecent act in front of kids at a Toronto park. (Toronto police handout)

A 43-year-old man has been charged after allegedly committing an indecent act while watching children play at a park in Scarborough on Wednesday afternoon.

Toronto police said they responded to a park near Blantrye Avenue and Parkland Road, in the area of Victoria Park Avenue and Gerrard Street East, shortly before 1:45 p.m.

As a result, officers arrested John Paul Vosu and charged him with indecent act and failure to comply with a probation order.

Police released his image on Thursday, as they believe there may be more victims.

Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators at 416-808-4100 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).