Toronto

Man charged after allegedly committing indecent act while watching kids play at Scarborough park

By Bryann Aguilar

Published

John Paul Vosu, 43, is accused of committing an indecent act in front of kids at a Toronto park. (Toronto police handout)

A 43-year-old man has been charged after allegedly committing an indecent act while watching children play at a park in Scarborough on Wednesday afternoon.

Toronto police said they responded to a park near Blantrye Avenue and Parkland Road, in the area of Victoria Park Avenue and Gerrard Street East, shortly before 1:45 p.m.

As a result, officers arrested John Paul Vosu and charged him with indecent act and failure to comply with a probation order.

Police released his image on Thursday, as they believe there may be more victims.

Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators at 416-808-4100 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).