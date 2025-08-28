Man charged in alleged hate-motivated assault against gas station attendant in Markham, Ont.

A York Regional Police patch is shown Dec, 19, 2022 in Aurora, Ont. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Arlyn McAdorey

Police have charged a 33-year-old man after a gas station attendant was assaulted in Markham, in what officers are describing as a hate-motivated incident.

York Regional Police say they were called to the area of Kennedy Road and 14th Avenue on Aug. 17.

Officials say the suspect walked into the business and allegedly made derogatory comments about the victim’s turban before pointing his middle finger at the gas station attendant while “making hateful remarks.”

Police allege the suspect also threw money and spat on the victim, as well as made a “threatening punching motion” towards them.

On Wednesday, investigators identified the suspect as Farhad Marounisi, of Markham, and brought him into custody. Marounisi is facing an assault charge.

The charge has not been tested in court.

“Hate has no place in York Region,” police said, adding all hate-motivated incidents are thoroughly investigated.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to call police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.