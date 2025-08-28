Man seriously injured in industrial accident near Rogers and Weston, police say

Toronto police cruisers are seen in this file photo. (Simon Sheehan/CP24)

A man in his 60s has been seriously injured in an industrial accident near Rogers and Weston, Toronto police say.

A call came in just before 2:30 p.m. for reports that a man had been struck by a piece of metal at a recycling facility in the area.

Police said officers located a man with serious injuries. He was subsequently taken to the hospital.

In a subsequent update, police said the man was unloading a dump truck when he got injured.

The circumstances surrounding the incident are not immediately clear.

Police said the Ministry of Labour has been notified.