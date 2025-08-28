Man seriously injured while unloading dump truck near Rogers and Weston: police

Police say a man in his 60s was unloading a dump truck at a recycling facility in Etobicoke when he was struck by a piece of steel.

A man in his 60s has been seriously injured in an industrial accident near Rogers and Weston, Toronto police say.

A call came in just before 2:30 p.m. for reports that a man had been struck by a piece of metal at a recycling facility in the area.

Police said officers located a man with life-threatening injuries. He was subsequently taken to the hospital.

In a subsequent update, police said the man was unloading a dump truck when he got injured.

The circumstances surrounding the incident are not immediately clear.

Police said the Ministry of Labour has been notified.