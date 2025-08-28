Man wanted for allegedly watching woman in a downtown Toronto store changing room

Toronto police have released an image of a suspect who allegedly watched a woman change in a downtown clothing store last month.

It happened on the morning of July 23 at a store near Yonge and Shuter streets.

Police said a man, who was observed loitering in the store, allegedly entered a changing room area.

“While there, he watched a woman changing from outside one of the rooms,” police allege. Shortly after that, he fled the store.

Police describe the suspect as having a medium build and wearing a twill grid skirt, dark pants and brown dress shoes.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 416-808-5200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).