Ont. man sentenced for role in Barrie home invasion shooting

Jahmyle Johnson was sentenced to four and a half more years behind bars for his role in a 2017 home invasion at a Gunn Street home in Barrie that resulted in a man being shot and sent to hospital in serious condition.

Johnson, 33, who was not the gunman that day “knew full well of the plan to rob the homeowner,” said Justice Lisa Wannamaker, who called the botched burglary a “brazen” and “frightening act” that violated the “sanctity” of the victims’ home.

As part of his pleading guilty in November, Johnson admitted to ripping the phone away from a woman in the home who was trying to call 911 during the robbery.

The court heard the man shot was a jeweller. He described the physical and psychological pain he endured during a victim impact statement read by the Crown, saying he has been in constant fear for his safety since the attack eight years ago.

Johnson thought he’d beat the charges in 2021 until the court of appeal reversed the decision and ordered Johnson be tried again.

He was convicted of intent to commit an indictable offence and robbery with a weapon. During his sentencing hearing this summer Johnson told the court he was sorry for what he’d done and called his actions cowardly, foolish and stupid, saying it wasn’t his “intention for anyone to get hurt.”

The Crown had asked for Johnson to receive a sentence of seven and a half years in prison along with parole ineligibility for at least half of his sentence. The judge, however, did not impose a delay on Johnson’s ability to apply for parole.

The Crown told the court the unfortunate reality is Johnson will one day be back in custody.

Johnson was initially charged with attempted murder. The gunman has never been identified or found.

Johnson told the court about his terrible upbringing that included being abandoned by his mother and turning to a life of crime fueled by addiction.

The court heard that just last summer, Johnson was one of three men arrested by York Regional Police when a mall parking lot carjacking in Markham was caught on camera. Those charges are expected to resolve in Newmarket, according to the defence.

Johnson is a father of three, including a 12-year-old son, 10-year-old daughter and a two-year-old boy.

As part of his sentence Johnson is not to have weapons on him for life. He told the court upon his release he plans to become a chef and take care of his kids.

