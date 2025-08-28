Video captures car with metal staircase driving around Mississauga, woman charged

Video from social media captured a woman driving through Missisauga with a metal staircase on top of her car.

A driver was seen cruising throughout Mississauga with a staircase nearly completely covering the car, and the incident was captured on camera.

Peel Regional Police say they were notified of the vehicle on Tuesday afternoon, at around 3:15 p.m.

Those who called in said they spotted the vehicle along the Queensway, police say.

Following an investigation, officers say the driver had initially backed into a building near Dixie Road, striking the stairs which broke off and fastened to the car.

“We’re not really sure what the heck was going on there,” Const. Tyler Bell-Morena said in a video shared on Instagram, commenting on the driver’s motive to continue on driving with the new addition on their vehicle.

Bell-Morena says a 22-year-old woman from Woodbridge has been charged with careless driving, adding additional charges may follow. The charge has not been tested in court.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.