What’s open and closed in the GTA on Labour Day

Here’s what you need to know about what’s open and closed in the Greater Toronto Area on Sept. 1, Labour Day.

Shopping malls

Most major shopping malls will be closed on Labour Day. However, there are a few centres that will remain open on the holiday:

Tourist attractions

If you’re looking for one final thing to do with the kids before they head back to school, select tourist attractions will be open to the public.

The CN Tower, Ripley’s Aquarium, Hockey Hall of Fame, Casa Loma and both the Toronto and High Park zoos will be open Sept. 1.

Riverdale Farm will also be open for the day, as well as the Allan Gardens and Centennial Park conservatories.

Canada’s Wonderland is open for regular hours from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Labour Day.

The Royal Ontario Museum will be operational on Sept. 1 from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and the Art Gallery of Ontario will be open from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Cineplex theatres will also be open with varying hours and showtimes.

Grocery stores

Most major grocery chains will be closed on Labour Day. However, there are a few places that will remain open on the holiday:

Loblaws, 301 High Tech Rd., from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Loblaws, 200 Bullock Dr., from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Fortinos, 3940 Hwy. 7 RR 2, from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Fortinos, 2911 Major Mackenzie Dr., from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Metro, 444 Yonge St., from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

FreshCo, 800 Steeles Ave W., from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

FreshCo, 9580 McCowan Rd. N, from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Whole Foods, 87 Avenue Rd., from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Select Walmarts will be open

Select Shopper’s Drug Mart locations will be open with special hours

Liquor stores

All LCBO locations will be closed on Labour Day.

The Beer Store says 82 stores across the province will be open. Thirty-one of those will be in the GTA. A complete list with exact locations can be found here.

Select Wine Rack stores in Toronto will be open with special hours.

Transit

On Sept. 1, the TTC will run on a holiday schedule, while GO Transit will operate on a Saturday schedule.

Garbage and recycling pickup

There will be no multi-residential front-end collection in Toronto on Mon. Sept. 1. Monday collection will take place on Tuesday, and Tuesday collection will happen on Wednesday. The rest of the week remains unchanged.

Daytime and nighttime curbside residential collection will not be impacted by the holiday.

All transfer stations and drop-off depots will also be closed Labour Day.

Government services

Most municipal offices will be closed on Labour Day, but emergency services won’t be affected.

Toronto Public Library branches will close on both Aug. 31 and Sept. 1. Borrowed items can still be taken back and placed in return slots and online services, including eBooks and research databases, will still be available.

All banks are closed on Labour Day.

Passport and Service Canada, and ServiceOntario offices will be closed, as well as post offices. No mail delivery will happen on the holiday either.