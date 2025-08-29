1 person taken to hospital, suspect arrested following stabbing in Etobicoke

Police are on the scene of a stabbing on Haregate Court in the area of Kipling Avenue and The West Way on Friday, Aug. 29, 2025. (Jacob Estrin/CTV News)

A suspect has been arrested after one person was stabbed in Etobicoke Friday afternoon.

Toronto police say a call came in at 1:17 p.m. for a fight at a residence in the area of Kipling Avenue and The Westway.

When officers arrived, they located a male victim who was shortly taken to the hospital.

Etobicoke stabbing Police tape surrounds the driveway of a home on Haregate Court in Etobicoke on Friday, Aug. 29, 2025. (Jacob Estrin/CTV News)

Meanwhile, a male suspect was arrested at the scene and also transported to the hospital, police say.

Toronto paramedics tell CTV News they took two people to the hospital, one with serious but non-life-threatening injuries and the other with minor injuries.

There is no immediate word on the circumstances that led to the incident.