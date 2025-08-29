$8 million worth of cannabis seized by OPP in investigation that spanned multiple provinces

A months-long investigation spanning several provinces has led to the seizure of $8 million of illicit cannabis, and multiple charges against five people from in and around the Greater Toronto Area, the Ontario Provincial Police announced on Friday.

Illicit cannabis products Illicit cannabis products (Handout)

Investigators say they seized large quantities of drugs and cannabis products, including more than 750 lbs of dried cannabis, nearly 30,000 cannabis plants, large quantities of edibles and vapes, as well as 400 cartons of contraband tobacco, 30 g of suspect cocaine and $4,500 of Canadian cash.

Illicit cannabis products Illicit cannabis products (Handout)

The massive investigation spanned from Oct. 2024 to July 2025 and zeroed in on a network that was allegedly producing and distributing illicit cannabis products in Ontario and moving them to New Brunswick, Quebec and Nova Scotia. Over that time, a number of OPP departments executed five search warrants in Etobicoke, Ohsweken, Scarborough, Brantford and an illicit cannabis grow operation in Binbrook.

Illicit dried cannabis Illicit dried cannabis (Handout)

Five people from in and around the Greater Toronto Area have been charged with a total of 18 offences.

Wei Chen, 54, of Brantford, Ji Ye Yin, 59, of Scarborough, and Xiao Li Jiang, 52, of Scarborough, have each been charged with

Possession of property obtained by crime

Possession for the purpose of distributing

Distribution without authorization

Possession for the purpose of selling

Terry Chan, 41, of Markham, has been charged with

Possession of property obtained by crime

Selling illicit cannabis

Possession for the purpose of distributing

Distributing cannabis

Possession for the purpose of selling

Patrick Muhire, 32, of Brantford, has been charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking cocaine.

The accused have been released from custody and are scheduled to appear in a Toronto provincial court at a later date.

The investigation, dubbed Project SHORT, was a partnership between the OPP’s Provincial Joint Forces Cannabis Enforcement Team, the Department of Justice and Public Safety New Brunswick and The Financial Transactions and Reports Analysis Centre of Canada, which contributed financial intelligence.