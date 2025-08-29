Here’s what to expect at this weekend’s Canadian International Air Show

The jet team named Heavy Metal, composed of five L-39 Albatross jets with one MIG-17, flies over Lake Ontario in Toronto during the annual Canadian International Air Show, on Saturday Sept. 3, 2011.

The Canadian International Air Show (CIAS) will roar across Toronto’s skyline once again this weekend.

The annual aerial event runs Labour Day weekend, Aug. 30 to Sept. 1 from noon to 3:40 p.m. daily, at the Canadian National Exhibition (CNE).

The air show can be seen from many areas of the CNE, but guests who chose to pay to watch from the Exclusive Air Show Zone within Marilyn Bell Park will have the best views of the action, and will have access to narration accompanying the performances.

Performers in this year’s show include the Canadian Forces Snowbirds, F-35 Demonstration Team, RCAF - CP-140 Aurora, CF 18 Demonstration, Northern Stars - Pitts team, and several others.

For an exact daily schedule of when specific flyers will be up in the air, fans can sign up for CIAS Insider access for free to receive the schedule each morning by email.