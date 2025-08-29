Stabbing in Rexdale sends security guard to hospital: police

A Toronto Police Cruiser is show in this file photo.

Toronto police say a security guard was stabbed at an event in Rexdale overnight.

Officers were called to what they described as a “private function gathering” near Albion Road and Highway 27 shortly before 1 a.m. Friday.

It’s reported that there was an “altercation” at that time and a man in his 40s, who was working security for the event, was stabbed.

Police said the victim was transported to hospital with minor injuries.

Two men in their 20s were arrested. They have not been identified and it’s unclear what charges they are facing.