Suspect arrested after man shot and struck by a vehicle in downtown Toronto

A 29-year-old man has been charged in connection with a shooting in downtown Toronto in June that left another man injured.

Toronto police said they were notified that a man had walked into a hospital with a gunshot wound on the evening of June 24.

Their investigation determined that the victim met a man in the area of Portland Street and King Street West earlier that day.

While the two were inside a vehicle, an altercation occurred, which resulted in the victim sustaining a gunshot wound to the abdomen, police said.

The victim tried to flee, but the man allegedly struck him with his vehicle. Police said the man then drove away, leaving the victim with non-life-threatening injuries.

As a result of their investigation, police executed a search warrant near Lawrence Avenue West and Scarlett Road on Thursday.

They arrested 29-year-old Ali Hassan Tifow. He has been charged with discharging a firearm with intent, possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and robbery with an offensive weapon.

Police continue to ask anyone with information to contact them at 416-808-2510 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).