Toronto’s long weekend forecast calls for sun, warmer conditions

After a few days of autumn-like weather in Toronto, the city could see increasingly warmer conditions this long weekend.

Cool northwesterly winds are currently flowing over southern Ontario, in the wake of the system that brought Thursday’s rain, CP24 Meteorologist Bill Coulter explained Friday.

“Despite the return to mainly sunny skies, the cool breeze will cap the daytime high well below normal,” he said, adding that the temperature will reach 19 C today, below the normal high of 24 C.

That sets the stage for warmer weather that’s on tap for this weekend, starting with Saturday, which will see a high of 23 C amid breezy, partly cloudy skies.

Temperatures will climb higher on Sunday and Labour Day Monday to 24 C and 25 C, respectively, with sunny skies in the forecast.

“Temperatures do moderate through the weekend under stable skies... sunshine, light winds and seasonably warm conditions are expected for Sunday and Monday,” Coulter said.”

The heat will continue into the work week, with Tuesday and Wednesday’s forecast calling for highs in the mid 20s.

Thursday’s forecast will see a break in the warmth, with gusty and cool conditions and a high of 19 C.