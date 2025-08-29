TTC considers replacing monthly passes with fare capping

The TTC is toying with the idea of replacing monthly passes by capping fares after a specific number of rides.

The move would mean that after a customer takes a certain number of trips in a month, additional rides would be free to the end of that month.

The recommendation is part of the 2026-2028 Ridership Growth strategy, which looks at ways to boost ridership on public transit in the coming years.

“Fare capping provides customers the same price certainty as a monthly pass without the often-substantial barrier of an up-front cost (currently $156 for an adult monthly pass),” the report reads. “Customers will always receive the best price and will no longer need to worry about overpaying and not using a monthly pass to its full value.”

Three potential fare caps are being considered: 47, 44 or 40 rides. Staff project the first option of 47 rides would see a $10 million drop in revenue but increase ridership by 3.6 million trips. The middle option of 44 rides would see a decrease in revenue of $19 million while boosting ridership by just over 7 million. Fare capping at 40 rides, staff estimate, would lead to $35 million loss while boosting ridership by 16 million.

The report also recommends increasing service in light of changing work from home policies from many major employers, as well as improving service reliability.

A representative from the TTC said the report is currently only a recommendation from staff and still requires board approval. It is set to go before the Strategic Planning Committee on Sept 4.