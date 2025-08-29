TTC subway service resumes on Line 1 following police investigation

A Toronto Transit Commission sign is shown at a downtown Toronto subway stop Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy

Regular TTC subway service has resumed on the downtown portion of Line 1 following a police investigation.

Police and paramedics initially responded to St. Andrew Station around 4:12 p.m. In a social media post, the TTC said crews were responding to an injury on the tracks.

As a result, subway service was halted between St. George and College Station during the afternoon rush.

Police said there is no threat to public safety.

Service resumed around 5:30 p.m., but a subsequent medical emergency resulted in another service disruption between St. George and St. Andrew Stations.

Subway service returned to normal just after 6:30 p.m.